The former Barcelona nine came back and doubled down on the former LA Galaxy striker’s statement that Argentina will not win any more titles without Lionel Messi.

It was only a matter of time but someone from the Argentina camp was going to respond to the words stated by Zlatan Ibrahimović over the conduct of the Argentine national team at the World Cup. The team’s unofficial spokesman, Sergio Agüero, answered the Swede via his Twitch account.

Sergio Agüero stated, “I remember we played against United, Manchester City. I was on the bench, but you also played around and talked back. To speak that (Argentina) behaved badly, I think you are the least suitable to speak. On the pitch you have bad behaviors. I remember you hit a player in the United States with the Galaxy and then you pretended it hurt you too. Is that good behavior for you?"

Agüero did not let up and continued, "Before saying that, perhaps it was convenient for you to sound off that 'I preferred France to win'. You say that they behaved badly, and you say it as a high-level professional, but I think that you also behaved badly while playing. So, let's not throw stones if we later disagree."

Zlatan Ibrahimović's comments about Argentine players

The AC Milan striker spoke to a French media outlet and originally stated, 'I said Argentina will for sure win the World Cup. If you want to remember the Qatar World Cup for the rest of history, who is going to win? (Argentina captain) Messi. (Not Mbappe?) No, because Messi is considered the best player in history.

'I'm worried about the other players of Argentina because they will not win anything else. Messi has won everything, and he will be remembered. But the rest, that behaved badly, we can't respect that.

'This is coming from me as a professional football player at a high level. For me, it's a sign that they will win one time and will not win any more, because you don't win like that.'

To those comments Sergio Agüero finished by stating, “I think that before worrying about Argentina, you could worry about your country, about your players, who aren't even in the last World Cups”.