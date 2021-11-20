According to Spanish journalist, Gerard Romero, Sergio Aguero of Barcelona is expected to officially withdraw from soccer at a press conference next week, due to his heart condition.

Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero is forced to retire from professional soccer after it was determined that the heart problems he has are extremely serious. This was speculated about ten days ago, but it appears to be confirmed now.

However, additional information has arrived on Saturday. According to Catalan journalist Gerard Romero, the new consultations with cardiologists have confirmed that Aguero's condition is serious. The news was also validated by the top-tier Italian transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano.

The Argentine player had complained of chest pains during the Blaugrana's home La Liga draw with Alaves and was immediately taken off from play. The first medical diagnosis had suggested that he would have to take a break for at least three months before returning to training.

Aguero will hold a press conference to announce his withdrawal

The 33-year-old, meanwhile, underwent detailed examinations, and the results showed that the risk of him returning to the field was too great. The report adds that the former Manchester City ace has already made his decision to hang up his boots, and apparently, he will announce his retirement at a press conference in Barcelona next week.

The extremely unlucky Argentine forward is expected to stop playing professional sports and will focus on his health. That is the most important thing for him and his loved ones right now.

The football world is slowly beginning to pay tribute to the soccer star. He will be remembered as a world-class striker who wore the Independiente, Atletico Madrid, and Manchester City jerseys, prior to joining the Blaugrana this summer.