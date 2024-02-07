Inter Miami will return home for one more tune up before their long-awaited Major League Soccer debut against RSL. 2024 is slated to be the year Inter Miami becomes a major force in MLS, but their recent preseason form indicates a team that has a lot of issues going into the new season.

Inter Miami won 1 game, drew 2, and lost 3, but more worrying than the record are the circumstances, Inter Miami failed to score in 4 of those matches and had severe defensive and tactical breakdowns in almost every game.

To make matters worse the team has seen a string of injuries ranging from the small to huge, now concerns are raised with Sergio Busquets, who played only 25 minutes before being forced off the field.

What happened to Sergio Busquets against Vissel Kobe?

Sergio Busquets went in for a challenge on Vissel Kobe’s Yuya Osaka who unintentionally stomped on the former Barcelona midfielder’s ankle. Tata Martino and his staff are yet to comment on the extent of the injury, but the 35-year-old went straight to the locker room.

As for the match itself, the game was tight and would end 0-0, Lionel Messi who entered with a half hour remaining was greeted with great cheers and had some interesting touches and a chance to score denied. Strangely when it came time to penalty kicks, the Inter Miami captain did not take an attempt.

Messi Mania in Japan

Before the start of the match, huge lines were photographed as a stand with Inter Miami merchandising was on display and for sale. Part of the global tour was to increase brand awareness and sales, and at least in Japan the Inter Miami brass can be satisfied.

Inter Miami are hoping for $200 million in revenue from Messi, Inter Miami, and their other stars in 2024.