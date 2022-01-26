Italy national team and Juventus legends Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci had a particular appearance in the Wild Moss podcast. Not only they talked about Cristiano Ronaldo and winning the Euros, but they did so in the voices of the Avengers.

Some players often draw comparisons with superheroes. It can be for different reasons, whether it is a goal they scored, a crucial save, or simply as recognition for their service to a club or national team.

Juventus and Italy national team legends Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci could perfectly fit in that category. The veteran defenders have spent a long, successful time together at the Old Lady and the Azzurri.

Chiellini, 37, and Bonucci, 34, have recently taken their superheroe status to the next level. In an appearance in the Wild Moss podcast of Fedez and Luis Sal, the Italian defenders 'became' the Avengers for a particular reason.

Chiellini, Bonucci become Captain America and Thor in Italian podcast

The Juventus and Italy national team pair sat down to discuss about their careers in the Wild Moss podcast, in an interesting interview in which they mentioned Cristiano Ronaldo, Carlos Tevez, among other topics.

However, a mistake from Fedez, rapper and host of the show, has resulted in their words to be dubbed by the Italian voices of the Avengers. He forgot to turn the microphones on at the time of recording so Angelo Maggi, Marco Vivio, Massimiliano Manfredi, and Alex Polidori (Italian voices of Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, and Spider-Man, respectively) repeated what Fedez, Chiellini, Bonucci, and Luis Sal said.

Besides this funny situation, Chiellini and Bonucci left some interesting quotes. For instance, they talked about Cristiano Ronaldo's humorous side. "We were prepared for the media hype that would come with everything he [Ronaldo] did from when he arrived. But once he became part of the group, he behaved normally and well with everybody. He didn't act like a superstar. He's a walking multinational company himself, but you could joke with him."