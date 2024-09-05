Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly pushing Al Nassr to sign former Real Madrid teammate with whopping $60M wage

Trending topics:
According to a report, Cristiano Ronaldo is hoping his club, Al Nassr, can sign former Real Madrid and current Manchester City midfielder Mateo Kovačić.

Since Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Saudi Arabia many stars have followed him (Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)
By Kelvin Loyola

Cristiano Ronaldo is the driving force behind Al Nassr’s pursuit of Manchester City player Mateo Kovačić, according to reports. CR7 wants his former teammate at Real Madrid to join him at Al Nassr, and James Benge has reported that the Saudi Pro League club would be offering a wage of $1 million per week.

The CBS correspondent also mentioned that Al Nassr is looking to move Sadio Mané in order to make room for Kovačić, who played 46 games for City last season.

Al Nassr wanted to finalize the move on deadline day but is now hoping to have a package in place for the Croatian midfielder in the January transfer window. Kovačić could earn a salary of $60 million per season if he signs.

Situation of Mateo Kovačić

Mateo Kovačić is still under contract at Manchester City until June 2027 and has started all of Manchester City’s games in the Premier League this season.

The 30-year-old forward Talisca is also on the shopping block as a way to make room for Kovačić, who plays more centrally and could help balance Al Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo is in the final year of his deal with Al Nassr and is looking to go out with a bang, as extension talks have not been discussed at the moment.

