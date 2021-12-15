Sevilla will host Atletico Madrid for Matchday 18 of the 2021-22 La Liga season. Find out here the date, time and TV channel for this match in the US.

Sevilla and Atletico Madrid will clash for Matchday 18 of the 2021-22 La Liga season. The hosts want to get closer to leaders Real Madrid in the fight for the first place in the standings, while the visitors also want to cut distances.

The home side is coming to this match with two wins in a row in the domestic league, both with identical results of 1-0 over Villarreal and Athletic Club. Julen Lopetegui’s men have been impressive thus far in the tournament and don’t want to lose pace, being eight points behind Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid are fourth in the standings, five points behind Sevilla. Los Colchoneros lost the derby against Real Madrid last time out. Two goals from Benzema and Asensio were enought to knock them down. Now, they need the win if they don’t want to stay behind in La Liga.

Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid: Date

Sevilla and Atletico Madrid will face each other for Matchday 18 of the 2021-22 La Liga on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at the Estadio Sanchez Pizjuan in Sevilla, Spain. Their most recent match took place in April, with Sevilla winning 1-0.

Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid

The match between Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid for the 2021-22 La Liga season to be played at the Estadio Sanchez Pizjuan on Saturday, December 18, 2021 will be broadcasted in the United States by ESPN+.