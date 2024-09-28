Trending topics:
Video: Lionel Messi scores fantastic equalizer for Inter Miami vs Charlotte

In a stunning display, Lionel Messi levels the score for Inter Miami against Charlotte FC in MLS action.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami kicks the ball against the Charlotte FC during the first half of the game at Chase Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
© Megan Briggs/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami kicks the ball against the Charlotte FC during the first half of the game at Chase Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

By Matías Persuh

Inter Miami drew against Charlotte FC in Matchday 35 of MLS action, thanks to a fantastic goal from their captain, Lionel Messi. The Argentine star found the back of the net for the third time since returning from a right ankle injury sustained during the Copa America final.

Messi’s goal came after a beautiful shot from outside the box. Argentinian Marcelo Weigandt provided the assist, setting up Messi to slot home the equalizer goal of the game.

With this goal, Messi now has 28 goals for Inter Miami, putting him just four goals behind the club’s all-time leading scorer, Ecuadorian forward Leonardo Campana.

Inter Miami qualified for 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup

Inter Miami’s stellar MLS campaign has already secured them a spot in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup. With four matches remaining in the regular season, Miami sits atop the Eastern Conference standings and also leads the race for the MLS Supporters’ Shield, awarded to the team with the best overall record.

Lionel Messi loses key Argentina teammate for October 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Lionel Messi loses key Argentina teammate for October 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Inter Miami’s upcoming matches

These are Inter Miami’s upcoming games for the 2024 MLS regular season, although the Herons are already qualified for the playoffs.

  • Wednesday, October 2 – Colombus Crew vs Inter Miami
  • Saturday, October 5 – Toronto FC vs Inter Miami
  • Saturday, October 19 – Inter Miami vs New England Revolution
Matías Persuh

Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.

