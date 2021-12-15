Barcelona and Elche will face each other at the Camp Nou for Matchday 18 of the 2021-22 La Liga season. Here, find out when, where and how to watch this match in the United States.

Barcelona will host Elche for Matchday 18 of the 2021-22 La Liga season. The Cules are in need of a win after two rounds without adding the three points. Meanwhile, the visitors also want to upset the Catalans to get away from relegation places.

The hosts are coming to this match after losing on penalties to Boca Juniors in an exhibition match. In the league, Barcelona drew 2-2 to Osasuna after losing 0-1 to Betis at home in the previous round. Xavi’s team are desperate to get a good result and end this negative run.

On the other hand, Elche are visiting the Camp Nou after losing 2-1 to Valencia at home last time out. The club, who reached the first division two seasons ago, are in a difficult moment after sacking their coach Fran Escriba three weeks ago. Now, with Francisco Rodríguez in charge, the team expects to recover the confidence.

Barcelona vs Elche: Date

Barcelona and Elche will face each other for Matchday 18 of the 2021-22 La Liga on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at the Camp Nou, Barcelona. Their most recent match took place in February, with Barcelona winning 3-1.

Barcelona vs Elche: Time by state in the US

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream Barcelona vs Elche

The match between Barcelona and Elche for the 2021-22 La Liga season to be played on Saturday, December 18, 2021 will be broadcasted in the United States exclusively by ESPN+.