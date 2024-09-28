Video: Furious Lionel Messi rages against referee after Inter Miami’s draw vs Charlotte

Lionel Messi got a yellow card after the end of the game for an argument with the referee.

At the end of the match Lionel Messi did not seem to end up very happy. The Argentinian went off insulting the referee for not having called a penalty and the referee ended up giving him a yellow card.

Inter Miami salvaged a draw after a stunning goal by Lionel Messi, but they could have walked away with a win. As the team pushed hard for the victory, a controversial moment unfolded when a potential penalty for Inter Miami was waved off by the referee.

The decision not to award the penalty left Messi visibly frustrated, as he believed the call could have changed the outcome of the match.

Lionel Messi scores fantastic equalizer for Inter Miami

Inter Miami drew against Charlotte FC in Matchday 35 of MLS action, thanks to a fantastic goal from their captain, Lionel Messi. The Argentine star found the back of the net for the third time since returning from a right ankle injury sustained during the Copa America final.

Messi’s goal came after a beautiful shot from outside the box. Argentinian Marcelo Weigandt provided the assist, setting up Messi to slot home the equalizer goal of the game.

With this goal, Messi now has 28 goals for Inter Miami, putting him just four goals behind the club’s all-time leading scorer, Ecuadorian forward Leonardo Campana.

Inter Miami’s upcoming matches

These are Inter Miami’s upcoming games for the 2024 MLS regular season, although the Herons are already qualified for the playoffs.

