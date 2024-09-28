NFL News: Giants receiver Malik Nabbers provides update about concerning concussion against Cowboys

New York Giants Malik Nabbers provided a positive update regarding the concussion suffered in the loss against Dallas Cowboys.

New York Giants‘ Malik Nabers took the hardest hit in the 20-15 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, as he was ruled out with a concussion in the fourth quarter. On Friday morning, the receiver posted a relieving update regarding his recovering.

“All good. Thanks for all the prayers!!!” Nabers posted in front of a praying hands emoji on his Instagram account. He’ll have 10 days to get through concussion protocol before Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

With a 20-15 score, QB Daniel Jones targeted Nabers on a fourth-and-six play, but the receiver could not hold onto the ball while landing on his right shoulder and face. After spending an extended time on the ground, the rookie was eventually helped off the field and taken to the blue medical tent, where he was later ruled out of the game.

Having three extra days of rest before visiting the Seahawks could be key to getting Nabers back on the field for the Giants. Despite having another great option at wide receiver in Wan’Dale Robinson, the rookie’s performances have made him a crucial part of the Giants’ offense.

Malik Nabers #1 of the New York Giants attempts to catch a pass during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on September 26, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Before being ruled out, Nabers displayed another surprising performance against Cowboys: He caught 12 passes for 115 yards, boosting his total to 35 receptions for 386 yards and three touchdowns across his first four NFL games.

What did Brian Daboll said about Nabers’ injury?

Coach Brian Daboll was assertive regarding Nabers injury. “Yeah, with Malik he’s in concussion protocol. Any other updates, I don’t have for you. I hope he’s OK,” Giants HC said.

Daboll wants to take his time and monitor the rookie’s recovery, avoiding any rush to get him back on the field. “We’ll just take it day by day and see where he’s at,” he said, before praising the rookie’s recent performances. “I think he’s doing some good things. Again, I’m glad we have him.”