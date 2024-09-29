Trending topics:
NCAAF News: Kalen DeBoer sends big warning to SEC rivals after win over Georgia

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer made it clear that the victory over Georgia is just one win and won’t cloud the minds of the players or coaching staff as they look ahead to the coming weeks.

Head coach Kalen DeBoer of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on before the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
By Richard Tovar

Kalen DeBoer was thrilled after Alabama’s 41-34 victory over the Georgia in what was an electrifying Week 5 of the 2024 NCAAF season. However, the head coach didn’t hesitate to acknowledge the strong effort from their opponents while also sending a message to other SEC rivals.

“We expect to win games, these games. Of course, the locker room is full of excitement, but we’ve also got to make sure we understand the expectations. There’s a lot of season left, and we want to make sure we don’t burn all our energy on this win. We need to handle success and get ready for next week.”

When asked about the freshmen who made an impact, DeBoer praised their maturity and readiness despite their young age. He described them as playmakers who are tough competitors and already logging significant snaps.

One reporter inquired about quarterback Jalen Milroe, to which DeBoer responded with high praise, not just for Milroe’s mobility, rhythm, and ball control, but also for the offensive line. “Milroe is a weapon out there,” DeBoer said. “The offensive line is doing a good job protecting him.”

Alabama in the 2024 NCAAF Season

Following their well-earned victory over the Bulldogs, Alabama now boasts four dominant wins in the first five weeks of the current season. Under the leadership of head coach Kalen DeBoer, the team has won every game by 40 points or more.

In Week 6, Alabama is set to play an away game against Vanderbilt, marking their first October matchup against another SEC rival, who recently suffered a conference loss. In Week 7, they will host South Carolina at home, followed by a Week 8 road game against Tennessee.

