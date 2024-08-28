Trending topics:
Slavia Prague vs Lille: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Slavia Prague host Lille for the second leg of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League fourth round. Fans can look forward to full coverage, including detailed match schedules, kickoff times, and streaming options in your country.

Lukas Masopust (Slavia Prague) and Gabriel Gudmundsson (LOSC Lille)
Lukas Masopust (Slavia Prague) and Gabriel Gudmundsson (LOSC Lille)

By Leonardo Herrera

Lille will visit Slavia Prague in the second leg of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League fourth round, and fans won’t want to miss a moment of the action. Whether you’re watching on TV or streaming online, we’ve got all the details you need to ensure you catch the game live in your country.

[Watch Slavia Prague vs Lille live in the USA on Paramount+]

Lille secured a crucial 2-0 victory in the first leg, leveraging their home advantage and superior squad depth to take control of the tie. While the French side hasn’t completely sealed their passage, they’ve certainly put themselves in a commanding position, making it an uphill battle for Slavia Prague in the second leg.

Despite the daunting task ahead, Slavia Prague remain determined as they prepare for the second leg on home soil. The Czech side faces a challenging 2-0 deficit, but with a place in the UEFA Champions League at stake, they are ready to give it their all in a bid to overturn the result and advance.

Slavia Prague vs Lille: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PM
Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (August 29)
Canada: 3:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (August 29)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (August 29)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (August 29)
Mexico: 1:00 AM (August 29)
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Jan Boril (Slavia Prague) and Gabriel Gudmundsson (LOSC Lille)

Jan Boril (Slavia Prague) and Gabriel Gudmundsson (LOSC Lille) – IMAGO / PanoramiC

Slavia Prague vs Lille: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, Fox Sports Argentina
Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: Free, myCANAL, tabii, Canal+ France
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, tabii, DAZN2 Germany
India: tabii, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD
Indonesia: tabii
Ireland: discovery+, discovery+ App, tabii, TNT Sports 1
Italy: Amazon Prime Video, tabii
Malaysia: tabii
Mexico: Hot TV, tabii
Netherlands: tabii, Ziggo Sport
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, tabii, Sport TV5
Spain: Movistar+, tabii, Movistar Champions League
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 1
UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, tabii, TNT Sports 1
USA: Paramount+, ViX

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

