Slovakia take on Kazakhstan at Štadión Antona Malatinského in Trnava for the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Slovakia and Kazakhstan meet in the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League. This game will take place at Štadión Antona Malatinského in Trnava. The home team are ready to steal the first spot of the standings. Here is all the detailed information about this Nations League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Slovakia are in the second spot of the standings thanks to the fact that they won their first game in the Nations League against Belarus on the road 1-0. The only goal of that game was scored by Suslov in the 61th minute.

Kazakhstan are the Group C3 leaders, they won against Azerbaijan 2-0 at home, the team has not won at home since November 16, 2021 (friendly game against Tajikistan). Last season was not a good one for Kazakhstan in the Nations League as they lost to Moldova during the relegation play-outs.

Slovakia vs Kazakhstan: Date

Slovakia and Kazakhstan play for the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League on Monday, June 6 at Štadión Antona Malatinského in Trnava. Two teams fighting for the first spot of the group, but the visitors are leaders thanks to the fact that they scored one more goal during their first game.

Slovakia vs Kazakhstan: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Slovakia vs Kazakhstan at the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League

This game for the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League, Slovakia and Kazakhstan at the Štadión Antona Malatinského in Trnava on Monday, June 6, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US is VIX.

