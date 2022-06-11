Slovenia will host Serbia for Matchday 4 of Group B4 of the UEFA Nations League. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States and Canada.

In what will be Matchday 4 of group B4 of the UEFA Nations League, Slovenia will be local against Serbia. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV and DAZN if you are in Canada.

The Serbian team is one of the main candidates to achieve promotion to League A of this UEFA Nations League. They lost a key game in Matchday 1 against Norway, but won the next two against their opponents in this game and against Sweden. It will be important for the Serbs to get as many points as possible to be able to reach the final Matchday against the Norwegians in the best possible way.

In the case of Slovenia, they are the main candidates to lose the category considering that they are quite inferior to the other three teams in the group. Despite this, they are confident that they can surprise Serbia, just as they did with Norway in Matchday 3, obtaining a creditable draw against the toughest of the group.

Slovenia vs Serbia: Date

This UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 game between Slovenia and Serbia that will take place at the Stožice Sports Park, Ljubljana, Slovenia will be played on Sunday, June 12 at 2:45 PM (ET).

Slovenia vs Serbia: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

TV Channel in the US and Canada to watch Slovenia vs Serbia

This game for the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League between Slovenia and Serbia at the Stožice Sports Park, Ljubljana, Slovenia will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and DAZN if you are in Canada. Other options in the US: ViX.

