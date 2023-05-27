South Korea U-20 vs Gambia U-20: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in your country

Matchday 3 of the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup will have South Korea U-20 clashing with Gambia U-20 to seal group F. This game will take place at Estadio Malvinas Argentinas. Find out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

South Korea U-20 are just one step away from reaching the round of 16. Their last match was huge because they rescued a tie against Honduras U-20 despite being two goals down. That draw means they will advance if they don’t lose this game. However, a win will get them the first place.

Gambia U-20 have been impressive so far securing their spot in the round of 16 after just two games. They defeated Honduras U-20 and France U-20 in results that granted them the early qualification. They only need a draw to finish in the first place of the group.

South Korea U-20 vs Gambia U-20: Kick-Off Time

South Korea U-20 will challenge Gambia U-20 at Estadio Malvinas Argentinas on Matchday 3 of the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup this Sunday, May 28.

Argentina: 6:00 PM

Canada: 5:00 PM (ET)

Egypt: 00:00 AM (May 29)

France: 11:00 PM

Gambia: 9:00 PM

Indonesia: 5:00 AM (May 29)

Iran: 00:30 AM (May 29)

Mexico: 3:00 PM

Morocco: 10:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM (May 29)

Portugal: 10:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 00:00 AM (May 29)

South Africa: 11:00 PM

South Korea: 6:00 AM (May 29)

UAE: 1:00 AM (May 29)

United States: 5:00 PM (ET)

South Korea U-20 vs Gambia U-20: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Canada: TSN+, RDS App

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN Sports English 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

France: L’Equipe Web

Indonesia: Vidio

International: FIFA+

Iran: beIN Sports English 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3

Mexico: ViX

Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 3, beIN Sports Premium 3

New Zealand: Sky Sport 1 NZ

Portugal: RTP Play

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Football

South Korea: MBC Korea, SBS Korea, KBS2 Korea

UAE: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD, beIN Sports English 3

United States: Fubo (free trial), Telemundo Deportes En Vivo