Matchday 3 of the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup will have South Korea U-20 clashing with Gambia U-20 to seal group F. This game will take place at Estadio Malvinas Argentinas. Find out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
South Korea U-20 are just one step away from reaching the round of 16. Their last match was huge because they rescued a tie against Honduras U-20 despite being two goals down. That draw means they will advance if they don’t lose this game. However, a win will get them the first place.
Gambia U-20 have been impressive so far securing their spot in the round of 16 after just two games. They defeated Honduras U-20 and France U-20 in results that granted them the early qualification. They only need a draw to finish in the first place of the group.
South Korea U-20 vs Gambia U-20: Kick-Off Time
South Korea U-20 will challenge Gambia U-20 at Estadio Malvinas Argentinas on Matchday 3 of the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup this Sunday, May 28.
Argentina: 6:00 PM
Canada: 5:00 PM (ET)
Egypt: 00:00 AM (May 29)
France: 11:00 PM
Gambia: 9:00 PM
Indonesia: 5:00 AM (May 29)
Iran: 00:30 AM (May 29)
Mexico: 3:00 PM
Morocco: 10:00 PM
New Zealand: 9:00 AM (May 29)
Portugal: 10:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 00:00 AM (May 29)
South Africa: 11:00 PM
South Korea: 6:00 AM (May 29)
UAE: 1:00 AM (May 29)
United States: 5:00 PM (ET)
South Korea U-20 vs Gambia U-20: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Canada: TSN+, RDS App
Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN Sports English 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
France: L’Equipe Web
Indonesia: Vidio
International: FIFA+
Iran: beIN Sports English 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3
Mexico: ViX
Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 3, beIN Sports Premium 3
New Zealand: Sky Sport 1 NZ
Portugal: RTP Play
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Football
South Korea: MBC Korea, SBS Korea, KBS2 Korea
UAE: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD, beIN Sports English 3
United States: Fubo (free trial), Telemundo Deportes En Vivo