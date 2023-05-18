The U-20 World Cup is held every two years, and it is where national teams with players younger than 20 from FIFA member nations fight for the title of world champions. It is a tournament that has occurred every two years.

The inaugural tournament took place in Tunisia in 1977, and up until 2005, it was known as the FIFA World Youth Championship. The current name was chosen after a change in 2007.

After a particularly contentious issue with the original host nation, the 23rd edition of the FIFA U-20 World Cup will be held from May 20 to June 11, 2023. Due to objections about Israel’s participation, this year’s edition had to be shifted from Indonesia to Argentina.

Which national team is the all-time highest winner of the FIFA Under-20 World Cup?

Eleven different countries have taken home the trophy during the course of the tournament’s 22 iterations. With six championships, Argentina dominate the competition, followed by Brazil with five.

Two teams have won the tournament more than once: Portugal and Serbia (Serbia also won as Yugoslavia); with Ghana, Germany, Spain, France, England, Ukraine, and Russia (as the USSR) each having triumphed once.