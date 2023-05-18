Every two years, national teams featuring players younger than 20 from FIFA member countries compete in the FIFA U-20 World Cup for the right to be called world champions in football. Since the first event in 1977, it has been held every two years.

Tunisia played host to the first-ever event in 1977, and it remained known as the FIFA World Youth Championship until 2005. In 2007, a modification was made to the name to what it is now.

There have been a total of 22 editions of the FIFA U-20 World Cup, with the next one, the 23rd being in 2023. Originally scheduled to take place in Indonesia, the 23rd edition of the soccer event was moved to Argentina amid protests about Israel’s participation.

What is the total number of games that will be played in 2023 U-20 World Cup?

There will be a total of 24 teams competing in the championship that come from six different continents. Each side in the U-20 World Cup will play three games during the Group Stage.

The total number of Group Stage matches played in the whole tournament is 36. In the Round of 16, the top two teams from each of the six groups will be joined by the four best third-placed teams.

After the Round of 16, there are four more rounds of play until the Final: the Quarterfinals, Semifinals, and Final. Thus, the Knockout Round adds 16 more matches to the tournament, for a grand total of 52.