South Korea and Chile meet in this 2022 International Friendly. This game will take place at Daejeon World Cup Stadium in Daejeon. The home team is getting ready to the world cup playing against top rivals. Here is all the detailed information about this International Friendly game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

South Korea want to fix any issue with their attacking and defensive game before Qatar 2022 starts, they were one of the best teams during the Asians qualifiers but recently they lost against Brazil 1-5 in a friendly game.

Unfortunate Chile failed to qualify for the World Cup and in 2022 they won only one game against Bolivia 2-3, after that victory Chile lost two consecutive games against Brazil and Uruguay. The South American qualifiers were tough for Chile.

South Korea vs Chile: Date

South Korea and Chile play for the International Friendly on Monday, June 6 at Daejeon World Cup Stadium in Daejeon. The home team wants to win against a South American team to show that they are in good form, but the visitors know that they are favorites for this game.

South Korea vs Chile: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:00 AM

CT: 6:00 AM

MT: 5:00 AM

PT: 4:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch South Korea vs Chile at this 2022 International Friendly

This game for this 2022 International Friendly, South Korea and Chile at the Daejeon World Cup Stadium in Daejeon on Monday, June 6. Brodcasting and live stream information isn’t available at the moment but stay tuned.