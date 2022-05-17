Southampton take on Liverpool at St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton for the 2021-22 Premier League. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US and Canada.

Southampton vs Liverpool: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US and Canada to watch the 2021-22 Premier League

Southampton and Liverpool meet in the 2021-22 Premier League. This game will take place at St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton. The home team needs points to climb positions in the standings. Here is all the detailed information about this Premier League game including the date, time, location TV Channel, Live Stream in the US and Canada. You can watch this game in the US live on Star+.

Southampton are very close to the relegation zone at the 15th spot, just three spots away from the worst scenario, but the team still has time to win a couple of games, unlikely against Liverpool, or draw both games to avoid the relegation zone.

Liverpool must win thier last two games of the season and expect Manchester City to lose a game, if that happens then Liverpool will be the Premier League winners. This game against Southampton is relatively easy as Liverpool won against them in matchweek 13.

Southampton vs Liverpool: Date

Southampton and Liverpool play for the 2021-22 Premier League on Tuesday, May 17 at St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton. The last time the home team played against the visitors the game ended 0-4 on the road, but with the home advantage things could be different, everything will depend on the defensive work.

Southampton vs Liverpool: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

TV Channel in the US and Canada to watch Southampton vs Liverpool at the 2021-22 Premier League

This game for the 2021-22 Premier League, Southampton and Liverpool at the St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton on Tuesday, May 17, will be broadcast in the US and Canada exclusively by Star+ and other options to watch this game in the US are USA Network, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO

