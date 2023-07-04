Spain U21 will play against Ukraine U21 this Wednesday, July 5 for the 2023 Euro U21 semifinal. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

In the second semifinal, two teams that were opponents in the group stage will once again face each other. Both teams have showcased remarkable strength throughout the tournament, trailing only behind England U21. As a result, the upcoming match between these two teams promises to be truly captivating.

Both the Spanish and Ukrainian teams emerged victorious against their other group stage rivals, Croatia U21 and Romania U21, while also securing a draw when they faced each other. In the quarterfinals, both teams displayed convincing performances, further highlighting their strong form. However, only one of them will have the opportunity to compete in the final, adding an extra layer of anticipation to the encounter.

Spain U21 vs Ukraine U21: Kick-Off Time

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

Ukraine: 10:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Spain U21 vs Ukraine U21: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports Premium 1

France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 3

International: UEFA.tv

Israel: Sport 2, Sport 1

Italy: RAI Sport 1, RaiPlay

Morocco: beIN Sports English 2, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Norway: VG+

Poland: TVP Sport App, sport.tvp.pl, TVP Sport

Portugal: RTP Play, Channel 11

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: RTS 2

Spain: fuboTV Spain, RTVE.es, TVE La 1

Sweden: SVT Play

Switzerland: TRT Sport, RAI Sport 1

Ukraine: Suspilne Sport

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

USA: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo, ViX.