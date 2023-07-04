Israel U21 and England U21 will face each other this Wednesday, July 5 for the 2023 Euro U21 semifinal. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Israel U21 vs England U21 online in the US on Paramount +]

It is the first semifinal of the tough Euro U21 tournament, and they face two rivals who had previously been in the same group. They are none other than England U21, one of the main contenders to win the title, and Israel U21, a team that has demonstrated great resilience throughout the tournament.

The English team has progressed steadily, asserting their authority by winning all the games played in the tournament. Now, they are determined to reach the final. On the other hand, the Israeli team has faced more challenges, often struggling in some matches. However, they have managed to overcome these difficulties, and their sights are now set on reaching the final.

Israel U21 vs England U21: Kick-Off Time

Egypt: 6:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Israel: 7:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Morocco: 6:00 PM

Norway: 6:00 PM

Poland: 6:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:00 PM

Serbia: 6:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

Sweden: 6:00 PM

Switzerland: 6:00 PM

UAE: 8:00 PM

United States: 12:00 PM (ET)

Israel U21 vs England U21: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 2

France: beIN Sports 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

International: UEFA.tv

Israel: Sport 1, KAN 11

Italy: RAI Sport 1, RaiPlay

Morocco: beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD

Norway: VG+

Poland: TVP Sport App, TVP Sport, sport.tvp.pl

Portugal: Channel 11, RTP Play

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: RTS 2

Spain: RTVE.es

Sweden: SVT Play

Switzerland: TRT Sport, RAI Sport 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

USA: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo, ViX.