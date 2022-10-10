USWNT is going to have a rough match against Spain in a 2022 iInternational Friendly. In this article you will find all about TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream this interesting game in your country.

Women's soccer doesn't stop and now Spain and the USWNT will clash in a very attractive match.Here are all the details about TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream this 2022 International Friendly in your country. In the US, it will broadcast on FuboTV, which has a 7-day free trial.

Of course the USWNT is seen as the favorite team to win this clash. The United States women's national team has dominated throughout time, but Spain has grown in recent years and it won't be an easy task.

By the Spanish side, Alexia Putellas is the best soccer player they have. Barcelona's midfielder will try to help her team to win against a tough national team, but they have the home advantage by playing in Osasuna's stadium.

Spain vs USWNT: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3:30 PM

Australia: 5:30 AM (Wednesday)

Austria: 8:30 PM

Bangladesh: 1:30 AM (Wednesday)

Belgium: 8:30 PM

Brazil: 3:30 PM

Cameroon: 7:30 PM

Canada: 2:30 PM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 1:30 PM

Croatia: 8:30 PM

Denmark: 8:30 PM

Ecuador: 1:30 PM

Egypt: 8:30 PM

France: 8:30 PM

Germany: 8:30 PM

Ghana: 6:30 PM

India: 12 PM

Indonesia: 1:30 AM (Wednesday)

Iran: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 7:30 PM

Israel: 9:30 PM

Italy: 8:30 PM

Jamaica: 2:30 PM

Japan: 3:30 AM (Wednesday)

Kenya: 9:30 PM

Malaysia: 2:30 AM (Wednesday)

Mexico: 1:30 PM

Morocco: 7:30 PM

Netherlands: 8:30 PM

New Zealand: 7:30 AM (Wednesday)

Nigeria: 7:30 PM

Norway: 8:30 PM

Poland: 8:30 PM

Portugal: 7:30 PM

Qatar: 9:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:30 PM

Senegal: 6:30 PM

Serbia: 8:30 PM

Singapore: 2:30 AM (Wednesday)

South Africa: 8:30 PM

South Korea: 3:30 AM (Wednesdsay)

Spain: 8:30 PM

Sweden: 8:30 PM

Switzerland: 8:30 PM

Tanzania: 9:30 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 2:30 PM

Tunisia: 7:30 PM

Uganda: 9:30 PM

UAE: 10:30 PM

UK: 7:30 PM

United States: 2:30 PM (ET)

Spain vs USWNT: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Spain: RTVE.es, TDP

Switzerland: TDP

United States: FuboTV (7-day free trial), ESPN2