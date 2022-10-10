Women's soccer doesn't stop and now Spain and the USWNT will clash in a very attractive match.Here are all the details about TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream this 2022 International Friendly in your country. In the US, it will broadcast on FuboTV, which has a 7-day free trial.
Of course the USWNT is seen as the favorite team to win this clash. The United States women's national team has dominated throughout time, but Spain has grown in recent years and it won't be an easy task.
By the Spanish side, Alexia Putellas is the best soccer player they have. Barcelona's midfielder will try to help her team to win against a tough national team, but they have the home advantage by playing in Osasuna's stadium.
Spain vs USWNT: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 3:30 PM
Australia: 5:30 AM (Wednesday)
Austria: 8:30 PM
Bangladesh: 1:30 AM (Wednesday)
Belgium: 8:30 PM
Brazil: 3:30 PM
Cameroon: 7:30 PM
Canada: 2:30 PM (EDT)
Costa Rica: 1:30 PM
Croatia: 8:30 PM
Denmark: 8:30 PM
Ecuador: 1:30 PM
Egypt: 8:30 PM
France: 8:30 PM
Germany: 8:30 PM
Ghana: 6:30 PM
India: 12 PM
Indonesia: 1:30 AM (Wednesday)
Iran: 11:30 PM
Ireland: 7:30 PM
Israel: 9:30 PM
Italy: 8:30 PM
Jamaica: 2:30 PM
Japan: 3:30 AM (Wednesday)
Kenya: 9:30 PM
Malaysia: 2:30 AM (Wednesday)
Mexico: 1:30 PM
Morocco: 7:30 PM
Netherlands: 8:30 PM
New Zealand: 7:30 AM (Wednesday)
Nigeria: 7:30 PM
Norway: 8:30 PM
Poland: 8:30 PM
Portugal: 7:30 PM
Qatar: 9:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 9:30 PM
Senegal: 6:30 PM
Serbia: 8:30 PM
Singapore: 2:30 AM (Wednesday)
South Africa: 8:30 PM
South Korea: 3:30 AM (Wednesdsay)
Spain: 8:30 PM
Sweden: 8:30 PM
Switzerland: 8:30 PM
Tanzania: 9:30 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 2:30 PM
Tunisia: 7:30 PM
Uganda: 9:30 PM
UAE: 10:30 PM
UK: 7:30 PM
United States: 2:30 PM (ET)
Spain vs USWNT: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Spain: RTVE.es, TDP
Switzerland: TDP
United States: FuboTV (7-day free trial), ESPN2