Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea did not make the team that will compete in the World Cup in Qatar. And PSG's Sergio Ramos, who hasn't played for Spain in 19 months, might be back on the field for the national team soon.

The anticipation for the quadrennial spectacle known as the World Cup 2022, which begins in a little under three weeks, is reaching fever pitch. Some of the qualifying clubs have already released their preliminary rosters for the event.

On Friday, it was announced that Luis Enrique has selected his Spain preliminary World Cup roster. As of Saturday, the last names will be added to the list, which will be cut down on November 11, a week before the competition begins.

The preliminary roster may include up to 55 participants, but only 26 will be selected to participate in the tournament proper. After the final squad is set, players may be added up to 24 hours before the tournament's opening game in the event of an injury.

Qatar 2022: Sergio Ramos in, David de Gea out for Spain?

Spain reportedly will not provide the list to the public, as reported by the Spanish newspaper Diario AS. Considering the growing toll of injuries, it could be prudent to make some changes. However, despite having a sizable roster, coach Luis Enrique decided to leave Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea off the team.

There is a degree of predictability to this. Because the former Barcelona manager prefers younger, more contemporary goalkeepers, the rEd Devils' shot-stopper hasn't played for Spain since October 2020. His first choice is Unai Simon of Athletic Club, although he also often uses David Raya of Brentford and Robert Sanchez of Brighton.

Also selected as backups are Kepa Arrizabalaga of Chelsea and David Soria of Getafe, in case one of the starting goalkeepers becomes hurt or sick before the tournament. Given that he has appeared in half as many Premier League games as De Gea this season, the former's presence in the team may come as a surprise.

Meanwhile, PSG defender Sergio Ramos is believed to be in the running for a spot in La Roja's preliminary roster of 55 for the World Cup in Qatar, giving him a slim possibility of making the team. The ex-Spain captain will likely be given the opportunity to prove that he continues to have what it is necessary to compete at the international level.

Ramos used to be the most vital member of the national squad, but now he hardly makes the roster. The 36-year-old veteran hasn't played for his nation since March 2021, yet he has a record of 180 games played.

Nico Williams and Alejandro Balde, two young men of note, are also said to be on the list. The former earned a call-up during the most recent international break, while the latter is probably still third on the depth chart behind Jose Gaya and Jordi Alba. Although the likes of Sergio Canales and Borja Iglesias are also contenders, the fate of Ansu Fati remains in question.

