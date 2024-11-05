NBA News: Nikola Jokic misses key Nuggets teammate for multiple weeks

The Denver Nuggets’ impressive victory over the Toronto Raptors has boosted their position in the NBA Western Conference. However, the win was met with some unwelcome news for Nikola Jokic, as one of his teammates faces a setback.

Denver Nuggets fans had little time to savor their narrow 121-119 victory over the Toronto Raptors in Game 7 of the NBA regular season. Despite Nikola Jokic‘s strong performance, the win was dampened by news that the Nuggets will be without a key player for several weeks.

Jokic led the team alongside Russell Westbrook and Michael Porter Jr., but Aaron Gordon, who was in the starting lineup, left the game after just four minutes due to a right calf strain.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Gordon is expected to miss multiple weeks: “Injury blow to Denver: Nuggets F Aaron Gordon will miss multiple weeks due to a right calf strain, sources tell ESPN.”

Gordon’s impact on the Nuggets this season

Through seven games this season, Gordon has proven to be an invaluable teammate alongside Jokic. In his last full game, he contributed 12 points and grabbed six rebounds.

Aaron Gordon #50 of the Denver Nuggets brings the ball down court against the Los Angeles Lakers in the first quarter during game five of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Ball Arena on April 29, 2024 in Denver, Colorado.

Overall, Gordon has been averaging 15.4 points per game, converting 5.3 of 10 field goal attempts, and playing 30.3 minutes per game. He also averages 1.7 three-pointers on 3.1 attempts, 6.7 rebounds, and 3.1 out of 3.7 free throws per game.

Potential replacement for Gordon

Following Gordon’s injury, head coach Michael Malone has several options off the bench, including Julian Strawther. Strawther has appeared in all seven games this season, averaging 9.5 points per game.

While he has an impressive 64.4% field goal percentage and a 72.7% free throw conversion rate, his average of 1.9 rebounds and 1 assist per game may limit his chances of consistently filling Gordon’s role in the starting lineup.

What’s next for the Nuggets without Gordon?

The timeline for Gordon’s return is still uncertain, but the Nuggets will face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday. His absence could be a challenging adjustment for the team as they move forward.

