Sporting CP face a formidable challenge in the Europa League round of 16’s first leg as they play against Atalanta, a tough team from Serie A. This article offers an in-depth review of this crucial match, as well as details on viewing options, including television broadcasts and live streaming services available in your region.
An intriguing match-up is on the horizon as these two formidable teams, appearing evenly matched, go head-to-head, setting the stage for an unpredictable encounter. Sporting, currently leading the Primeira Liga, have outperformed rivals Porto and Benfica, showcasing their dominance this season.
The green-and-white squad aims to replicate their stellar domestic performances on the international stage. However, facing them are Atalanta, a team with a keen focus on clinching this cup and already established as one of Serie A‘s heavyweights, promising a challenging contest for Sporting.
Sporting CP vs Atalanta: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 2:45 PM
Bangladesh: 11:45 PM
Canada: 12:45 PM
France: 6:45 PM
Germany: 6:45 PM
India: 11:15 PM
Indonesia: 1:45 AM (March 7)
Ireland: 5:45 PM
Italy: 6:45 PM
Malaysia: 1:45 AM (March 7)
Mexico: 11:45 AM
Netherlands: 6:45 PM
New Zealand: 5:45 AM (March 7)
Nigeria: 6:45 PM
Portugal: 5:45 PM
South Africa: 6:45 PM
Spain: 6:45 PM
UAE: 9:45 PM
UK: 5:45 PM
United States: 12:45 PM (ET)
Sporting CP vs Atalanta: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 5, SONY TEN 5 HD
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: RMC Sport 3, RMC Sport live
India: JioTV, SONY TEN 5, SONY TEN 5 HD, Sony LIV
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: discovery+ App, TNT Sports 4, discovery+
Italy: DAZN Italia, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 251
Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka
Netherlands: ESPN Watch ESPN
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Football, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 3
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
United Kingdom: TNT Sports 4, discovery+ App, discovery+
USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, ViX