Sporting CP vs Atalanta: How to Watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on March 6, 2024

Sporting CP face a formidable challenge in the Europa League round of 16’s first leg as they play against Atalanta, a tough team from Serie A. This article offers an in-depth review of this crucial match, as well as details on viewing options, including television broadcasts and live streaming services available in your region.

An intriguing match-up is on the horizon as these two formidable teams, appearing evenly matched, go head-to-head, setting the stage for an unpredictable encounter. Sporting, currently leading the Primeira Liga, have outperformed rivals Porto and Benfica, showcasing their dominance this season.

The green-and-white squad aims to replicate their stellar domestic performances on the international stage. However, facing them are Atalanta, a team with a keen focus on clinching this cup and already established as one of Serie A‘s heavyweights, promising a challenging contest for Sporting.

Sporting CP vs Atalanta: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 2:45 PM

Bangladesh: 11:45 PM

Canada: 12:45 PM

France: 6:45 PM

Germany: 6:45 PM

India: 11:15 PM

Indonesia: 1:45 AM (March 7)

Ireland: 5:45 PM

Italy: 6:45 PM

Malaysia: 1:45 AM (March 7)

Mexico: 11:45 AM

Netherlands: 6:45 PM

New Zealand: 5:45 AM (March 7)

Nigeria: 6:45 PM

Portugal: 5:45 PM

South Africa: 6:45 PM

Spain: 6:45 PM

UAE: 9:45 PM

UK: 5:45 PM

United States: 12:45 PM (ET)

Sporting CP vs Atalanta: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 5, SONY TEN 5 HD

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: RMC Sport 3, RMC Sport live

India: JioTV, SONY TEN 5, SONY TEN 5 HD, Sony LIV

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: discovery+ App, TNT Sports 4, discovery+

Italy: DAZN Italia, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 251

Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka

Netherlands: ESPN Watch ESPN

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Football, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 3

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

United Kingdom: TNT Sports 4, discovery+ App, discovery+

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, ViX