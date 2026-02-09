Trending topics:
Porto vs Sporting CP LIVE: Start time and confirmed lineups! 2025-26 Primeira Liga Matchday 21

Porto face Sporting CP in the 2025–26 Primeira Liga Matchday 21. Follow our live coverage for minute-by-minute updates as the rivals battle for crucial points. Want to know when it kicks off and confirmed lineups? Stay with us for full broadcast details and real-time action.

By Emilio Abad

Rodrigo Mora of FC Porto and Luis Suarez of Sporting CP.
© Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey / Octavio Passos / Getty ImagesRodrigo Mora of FC Porto and Luis Suarez of Sporting CP.

Porto host Sporting CP on Matchday 21 of the 2025-26 Primeira Liga, with Francesco Farioli’s leaders entering as favorites but Sporting CP carrying real hope of tightening the race at the top. With just four points separating them in the standings, Sporting CP lean on a remarkable run of form to stay within reach.

Porto remain first in the table even after a surprising 2-1 road loss to Casa Pia, a result that ended their unbeaten streak in league play. However, they are still dominant at the Estadio do Dragao, where they have dropped only two points all season, scoring 19 goals and conceding just twice. FC Porto continue to rely on their strength at home to protect their position.

Meanwhile, Sporting CP sit second and understand that a victory would dramatically increase the pressure in the title chase. Since suffering their only league defeat of the campaign — a 2-1 loss against FC Porto in Lisbon in August — Sporting CP have won 13 of their next 16 matches, with draws against Braga, Benfica, and Gil Vicente as the only setbacks. They are also unbeaten away from home, although they have not earned a league win in Porto since April 2016, with four of their last five visits to the Dragao ending in draws.

Sporting CP confirmed lineup

Sporting CP announce their starters for tonight’s clash against FC Porto:

Rui Silva; Ivan Fresneda, Ousmane Diomande, Goncalo Inacio, Maximiliano Araujo; Morten Hjulmand, Hidemasa Morita, Geny Catamo, Trincao, Pedro Goncalves; Luis Suarez.

FC Porto confirmed lineup

FC Porto reveal their starting XI for tonight’s Matchday 21 meeting with Sporting CP at the Estadio do Dragao:

Diogo Costa; Alberto Costa, Jan Bednarek, Jakub Kiwior, Martim Fernandes; Victor Froholdt, Alan Varela, Gabri Veiga; Pepe, Samu Aghehowa, Barja Sainz.

Start time

Porto vs Sporting CP will get underway at 3:45 PM ET (PT:12:45 PM)

Porto and Sporting CP clash in Primeira Liga Matchday 21

Welcome to our live blog coverage of this Primeira Liga showdown. FC Porto face Sporting CP at the Estadio do Dragao with the top of the table under the spotlight and only a few points separating them in the race.

Stay with us for key information and minute-by-minute updates as FC Porto and Sporting CP battle in Porto tonight.

emilio abad
Emilio Abad
