Porto vs Sporting CP LIVE: Start time and confirmed lineups! 2025-26 Primeira Liga Matchday 21

Porto host Sporting CP on Matchday 21 of the 2025-26 Primeira Liga, with Francesco Farioli’s leaders entering as favorites but Sporting CP carrying real hope of tightening the race at the top. With just four points separating them in the standings, Sporting CP lean on a remarkable run of form to stay within reach.

Porto remain first in the table even after a surprising 2-1 road loss to Casa Pia, a result that ended their unbeaten streak in league play. However, they are still dominant at the Estadio do Dragao, where they have dropped only two points all season, scoring 19 goals and conceding just twice. FC Porto continue to rely on their strength at home to protect their position.

Meanwhile, Sporting CP sit second and understand that a victory would dramatically increase the pressure in the title chase. Since suffering their only league defeat of the campaign — a 2-1 loss against FC Porto in Lisbon in August — Sporting CP have won 13 of their next 16 matches, with draws against Braga, Benfica, and Gil Vicente as the only setbacks. They are also unbeaten away from home, although they have not earned a league win in Porto since April 2016, with four of their last five visits to the Dragao ending in draws.