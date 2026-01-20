Trending topics:
Champions League

Where to watch Sporting CP vs PSG in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Sporting CP play against PSG in the League stage Matchday 7 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. Find here the kickoff times and how to watch the game on TV or via streaming in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia of Paris Saint-Germain
© David Ramos/Getty ImagesKhvicha Kvaratskhelia of Paris Saint-Germain

Sporting CP will receive PSG in the league stage Matchday 7 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. With anticipation mounting, be sure to circle the match date, note the kickoff time, and check streaming details in the USA so you don’t miss any of the live action.

[Watch Sporting CP vs PSG online in the US on DAZN]

It’s a high-stakes clash between familiar rivals with everything to play for, as Paris Saint-Germain and Sporting CP meet with top-eight positioning on the line. PSG sit on 13 points and remain firmly in contention to secure their place among the leaders on this Matchday.

The Parisian know a win will push them to the brink of the Round of 16, so the will after it. Sporting, meanwhile, arrive with 10 points and clear intent, knowing a victory could vault them into the top eight and make this a pivotal night in their campaign.

Advertisement

When will the Sporting CP vs PSG match be played?

Sporting CP take on PSG this Tuesday, January 20, in the league stage Matchday 7 of the UEFA Champions League. The game is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Morten Hjulmand of Sporting – Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Morten Hjulmand of Sporting – Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Advertisement

Sporting CP vs PSG: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM
CT: 2:00 PM
MT: 1:00 PM
PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Sporting CP vs PSG in the USA

Get ready for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League clash between Sporting CP and PSG. Catch all the action live on DAZNOther options: Paramount+.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
ALSO READ
Where to watch Tottenham vs Borussia Dortmund in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League
Soccer

Where to watch Tottenham vs Borussia Dortmund in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Where to watch Juventus vs AS Roma live in the USA: 2025/2026 Serie A
Soccer

Where to watch Juventus vs AS Roma live in the USA: 2025/2026 Serie A

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Manchester City in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League
Soccer

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Manchester City in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

NY Yankees add new face to roster amid talks over Cody Bellinger
MLB

NY Yankees add new face to roster amid talks over Cody Bellinger

Better Collective Logo