Where to watch Sporting CP vs PSG in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Sporting CP will receive PSG in the league stage Matchday 7 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. With anticipation mounting, be sure to circle the match date, note the kickoff time, and check streaming details in the USA so you don’t miss any of the live action.

[Watch Sporting CP vs PSG online in the US on DAZN]

It’s a high-stakes clash between familiar rivals with everything to play for, as Paris Saint-Germain and Sporting CP meet with top-eight positioning on the line. PSG sit on 13 points and remain firmly in contention to secure their place among the leaders on this Matchday.

The Parisian know a win will push them to the brink of the Round of 16, so the will after it. Sporting, meanwhile, arrive with 10 points and clear intent, knowing a victory could vault them into the top eight and make this a pivotal night in their campaign.

When will the Sporting CP vs PSG match be played?

Sporting CP take on PSG this Tuesday, January 20, in the league stage Matchday 7 of the UEFA Champions League. The game is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Morten Hjulmand of Sporting – Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Sporting CP vs PSG: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Sporting CP vs PSG in the USA

Get ready for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League clash between Sporting CP and PSG. Catch all the action live on DAZN. Other options: Paramount+.