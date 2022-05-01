Sporting Cristal and Universidad Catolica will play at Estadio Nacional de Lima for Matchday 4 of the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group H. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

The Peruvian side Sporting Cristal will play against the Chilean side Universidad Catolica at Estadio Nacional de Lima in Peru for Matchday 4 of the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group H. Here is all the detailed information about this Copa Libertadores game including the date, time, TV Channel, and Live Stream. To watch it in the United States, tune in to FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).

Sporting Cristal haven't won in this year's international tournament. Los Cerveceros are in elimination jeorpady, currently 4th place of Group H. The team managed by Roberto Mosquera is one of the worst teams in the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group Stage. They have scored once and conceded 5 goals in their first 3 games.

Universidad Catolica aren't very consistent either. They have won just once in this year's international tournament. Los Cruzados haven't been consistent in their national league either. Therefore, Ariel Holan returned as their coach. The Argentinian coach has returned to the team he led to a national league championship back in 2020. This Copa Libertadores game will be his first in his second term in Universidad Catolica.

Sporting Cristal vs Universidad Catolica: Date

Sporting Cristal will play against Universidad Catolica at Estadio Nacional de Lima on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 for Matchday 4 of the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group H. The Peruvian side hasn't won in this year's international tournament while Universidad Catolica are fighting for the 2nd place of Group H.

Sporting Cristal vs Universidad Catolica: Time by States in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Sporting Cristal vs Universidad Catolica: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This game between Sporting Cristal and Universidad Catolica for Matchday 4 of the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group H will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial). Other options are: beIN SPORTS CONNECT and beIN SPORTS.