For Matchday 2 of the Concacaf U20 Championship, Saint Kitts and Nevis U20 will face Cuba U20. Here you will find all the information about this match such as: when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream the game in the United States.

The Concacaf U20 Championship continues and now Matchday 2 will be played between Saint Kitts and Nevis U20 will face Cuba U20. Check out here all the information you want to know about this game such us the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream this game live in the United States.

The debut of Saint Kitts and Nevis was a real disaster. Although it was expected that they would lose their game against the United States U20, the result was totally devastating: nothing less than 10-0. Of course, the Caribbean team will try to twist that negative image of Matchday 1 in the two games that remain to be played.

In the case of Cuba U20, they had a great start in their first game beating Canada 1-0 with a goal from Martin. The Cubans were not favorites against the Canadians, despite which they obtained a favorable result and now they must face the weakest of the group, hoping to get a victory that will ensure their place in the next phase.

St. Kitts and Nevis U20 vs Cuba U20: Date

St. Kitts and Nevis U20 and Cuba U20 will face each other at the Tiburcio Carías Andino Stadium, Tegucigalpa, Honduras on Monday, June 20, 2022 at 4:00 PM (ET) for this 2022 Concacaf U20 Championship.

St. Kitts and Nevis U20 vs Cuba U20: Time by States in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

St. Kitts and Nevis U20 vs Cuba U20: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

For the United States there is not yet an official broadcast of St. Kitts and Nevis U20 and Cuba U20, so a good option to watch this Concacaf U20 Championship game is to get a VPN and watch it through broadcasts in some countries. from Latin America, such as Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador, Colombia or Ecuador. In all these countries the game is broadcast via Star +.

How to watch St. Kitts and Nevis U20 vs Cuba U20 anywhere

