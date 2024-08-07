Sturm Graz face off against PSG in a 2024 international friendly, promising fans all the essential details from match dates and kickoff times to streaming options in your country.

Sturm Graz vs PSG: Where to watch and live stream 2024 friendly in your country

Sturm Graz will take on PSG in a highly anticipated 2024 international friendly. Don’t miss a moment of the action—here’s all you need to know to catch the game, whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming live in your country.

As the start of Ligue 1 looms, French league teams are gearing up for the competition. Paris Saint-Germain, the undisputed champions from last season, are set to defend their title while also aiming for the elusive UEFA Champions League trophy, a long-held ambition for the Parisian club.

This season marks a significant change for PSG, as it will be their first without star forward Kylian Mbappe. Their pre-season preparations include a matchup against Austrian side Sturm Graz, who recently suffered a loss in their Austrian Bundesliga opener. For Sturm Graz, this encounter provides a valuable opportunity to test themselves against one of Europe’s elite teams.

Sturm Graz vs PSG: Kick-Off Time in your country

Canada: 12:30 PM

France: 6:30 PM

UAE: 8:30 PM

USA: 12:30 PM (ET)

Jon Gorenc Stankovic of Sturm Graz in a game against Monaco – IMAGO / Eibner Europa

Sturm Graz vs PSG: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Canada: fuboTV Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, Fanatiz Canada, beIN SPORTS in Spanish

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 1

International: Bet365

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 4, beIN Sports French

USA: Fubo (free trial), Fanatiz USA, beIN SPORTS