Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario admits he is better than Cristiano Ronaldo, but what about Messi?

Widely regarded as one of the greatest No. 9s in soccer history, Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario has never shied away from discussing his place among the game’s elite. In a recent interview, he placed himself ahead of several soccer superstars, including Cristiano Ronaldo—but not Lionel Messi.

Participating in a social media game for Romário TV, where players choose between two footballers, Ronaldo confidently picked himself over some of the best strikers in history. “Ronaldo or Henry? Ronaldo. Ronaldo or Haaland? Ronaldo. Ronaldo or Lewandowski? Ronaldo. Ronaldo or Adriano? Ronaldo. Ronaldo or Cristiano Ronaldo? Ehhh… Ronaldo. Ronaldo or Messi? Eeeeh… Messi. And finally, Ronaldo or Romário? A tie,” he said with a laugh.

Ronaldo ranked himself above the best No. 9s of all time, including modern greats like Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski. Despite his injury-riddled career, his impact on the game and his embodiment of Brazilian Jogo Bonito remain undeniable.

However, his choice to place himself above Cristiano Ronaldo raises debate, given that Cristiano holds a far superior statistical resume, including multiple Champions League titles—something Ronaldo never won. But with two World Cups to his name, an accolade Cristiano has yet to achieve, the discussion extends beyond raw numbers.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus F.C. is put under pressure by Lionel Messi of Barcelona during the UEFA Champions League Group G stage match between FC Barcelona and Juventus at Camp Nou on December 08, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain.

Ronaldo’s all-time best players

This ranking also brings questions about how Ronaldo truly views his place in soccer history. Back in 2021—before Messi’s World Cup triumph—he shared his personal top four greatest players in an interview with Goal: “For me, in the ranking of the greatest in history, the four names would be Pelé, [Diego] Maradona, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo,” he said.

Now that he chooses himself over Cristiano, does he believe he belongs in that top four? Or would it expand to a top five including himself alongside Maradona, Pelé, Messi, and Cristiano? While other legendary players could easily be considered, Ronaldo’s legacy and impact on the sport make his inclusion in this debate far from outlandish.

Ronaldo Nazario’s legacy

Ronaldo Nazario’s career is defined by raw talent, blistering speed, and an uncanny ability to score in any situation. He emerged as a teenage sensation with Cruzeiro before moving to Europe, dominating at PSV Eindhoven and later Barcelona, where he netted 47 goals in 49 games in his lone season. His brilliance earned him a move to Inter Milan, where he won the 1997 Ballon d’Or. However, devastating knee injuries nearly derailed his career.

Despite these setbacks, Ronaldo made a legendary comeback, leading Brazil to World Cup glory in 2002 while winning the Golden Boot with eight goals, including two in the final against Germany. He then joined Real Madrid’s Galácticos, winning LaLiga and securing his second Ballon d’Or. His career continued with stints at AC Milan and Corinthians before retiring in 2011.

With 414 career goals, two World Cups, and a revolutionary style of play, Ronaldo remains one of the most iconic strikers in soccer history, forever shaping the role of the modern No. 9.