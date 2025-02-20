Trending topics:
After the Kansas City Chiefs' heartbreaking Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, all eyes are on star tight end Travis Kelce as he contemplates his future in football.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Travis Kelce is close to confirming his return to the Kansas City Chiefs after losing the Super Bowl against the Eagles. Diana Russini explained this during a special appearance on The Rich Eisen Show.

“I can tell you from just having a few conversations with people around the league over the last few days, there’s definitely a sense that Travis is going to try to play more.”

Kelce would have a possible deadline of March 14 to decide whether he will play with Patrick Mahomes again due to a roster bonus in his contract. Now, everything seems to indicate that retirement is not being considered.

Will Travis Kelce retire after Super Bowl?

Travis Kelce is leaning toward not retiring from football, according to Russini’s information. This would have a very important impact on the Chiefs, as they could focus on the offensive line as a priority in the draft rather than a tight end.

“I haven’t heard anyone say: ‘Yeah, he’s really struggling with what he wants to do.’ It’s definitely leaning more towards that (coming back). That can of course change. This is going to be his decision only, but, for this Chiefs’ operation looking to move forward here, I think they feel pretty good that Travis has got a little bit more left in him.”

