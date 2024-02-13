Sven-Goran Eriksson announced to the world that he at best has “one year to live” following the announcement that he is living with terminal pancreatic cancer. The former England manager revealed his condition last month while also mentioning that it is his lifelong dream to coach Liverpool.

Sven-Goran Eriksson has led an accomplished life on the soccer pitch, first as a player, he was a right-back, but most notably as a manager. Eriksson coached the likes of Benfica, Roma, Fiorentina, Lazio, Manchester City, and at the national team level England, Mexico, and the Ivory Coast.

His best run as a manager was with Lazio from 1997-2001 winning 7 championships. Now he gets one more crack at the bench when Sven-Goran Eriksson will coach the Liverpool legends against Ajax legends on March 23rd.

Liverpool vs Ajax Legends match

The game will see the return of such former Liverpool stars as Jerzy Dudek, Sander Westerveld, Martin Skrtel, Fabio Aurelio, Gregory Vignal, and Djibril Cisse.

Liverpool announced that all proceeds from the match will go to their foundation and other charitable causes.

At a gala event recently Eriksson stated, “It is not good. Everyone guessed it’s cancer and it is. But I have to fight as long as I can.



“But you can trick your brain. See the positive in things, don’t wallow in adversity, because this is the biggest adversity of course, but make something good out of it.”