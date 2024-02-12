After unanimous backlash over the blue card, FIFA issued a statement announcing that the initiative would be “delayed” and that a trial run would occur in lower divisions. If the blue card is implemented it would be the first major change in player bookings since the 1970 World Cup when yellow and red cards were introduced.

The blue card color was chosen as a way to make the card look distinct from yellow and red, according to a report. It has also been reported that the idea of the sin-bin would result in a 10 minute exit from the field for a player, and two blue cards would mean expulsion from the match, or a red card.

A question came up as to what would happen if a blue card were issued to a goalkeeper? According to the Telegraph, goalkeepers and coaches have a lot to process if a netminder is issued a blue card.

What happens if a goalkeeper gets a blue card?

According to the Telegraph, a blue card issued to a goalkeeper would result in the player going to the sin-bin for ten minutes and forcing his/her team to play a player down and forcing the coach to make a brutal decision either play with 10 players or field an outfield player as a goalkeeper or make a sub and replace an outfield player with the new goalkeeper.

When originally announced the English FA and MLS were fair game to test the new rule out, but FIFA has since put cold water on the trail.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has come out against the blue card initiative calling it “not even Football anymore”.