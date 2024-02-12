Cristiano Ronaldo‘s partner Georgina Rodriguez has reportedly created jurisprudence by winning a lawsuit against different Spanish media for intrusion into her privacy and her past before her public life next to the Al-Nassr star.

According to ABC, the Court of First Instance No. 3 of Pozuelo de Alarcon has ruled in favor of Georgina and her sister Ivana, condemning various TV shows to pay the model €70,000 for intruding into her privacy and her own image; as well as €50,000 to both sisters for violating the privacy and self-image of their father.

In her sentence, the judge states that Georgina’s popularity back in 2018 has nothing to do with the fame she has today next to the former Real Madrid striker. “At that time she was only starting to be known for her romantic relationship with the soccer player, and in no case she enjoyed the fame and public projection that she has at the moment,” the judge states.

Georgina Rodriguez creates jurisprudence

In addition, the judge considers that Georgina barely talks about her past in the Netflix reality show “I am Georgina,” so that doesn’t authorize the media to talk about or publish images about her childhood.

“In the documentary aired in 2022, no reference was made, nor any information was poured about Georgina’s family life, in relation to her parents or other family members, of her childhood and adolescence,” the sentence rules.

Georgina Rodriguez has made a name for herself while being Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner. A businesswoman, social media influencer and model, Rodriguez even had her own documentary on Netflix.