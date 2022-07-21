Sweden and Belgium will clash off on Friday at Leigh Sports Village in the Quarter-Finals of the 2022 Pre-season Club Friendly. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Sweden and Belgium will go head-to-head at the Leigh Sports Village in Leigh, England in the 2022 UEFA Women’s Euro Quarter-Finals. Here you can find the kick-off time of this friendly soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For example, if you are in the US, tune in to fuboTV (free trial).

This will be their third overall meeting. Interestingly, it is the Swedish players who have emerged triumphant twice, with Belgium yet to win a game. Thus, no games have finished in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on October 28, 2009, and ended in a thrilling 4-1 Sweden victory. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time to determine which one of the two teams will go to the Semi-Finals.

Sweden vs Belgium: Kick-off Time

Australia: 5:00 AM (AEST)

Botswana: 9:00 PM

Cameroon: 8:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)

Ethiopia: 10:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Russia: 10:00 PM (MSK)

Rwanda: 9:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Sudan: 9:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

US: 3:00 PM (ET)

Zimbabwe: 9:00 PM

Sweden vs Belgium: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Optus Sport

Botswana: W-Sport

Cameroon: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, W-Sport

Ethiopia: W-Sport

Germany: Das Erste, DAZN

Ghana: W-Sport, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Ireland: BBC Two, RTE 2, RTE Player, BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer

Kenya: W-Sport

Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+

Nigeria: W-Sport, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Portugal: RTP Play, Canal 11

Russia: Sportbox.ru, Match! Football 1, matchtv.ru

Rwanda: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, W-Sport

South Africa: W-Sport

Sudan: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, W-Sport

UK: BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web, BBC Two

US: fuboTV (free trial), TUDN.com, TUDN USA, ESPN2, TUDN App

Zimbabwe: W-Sport