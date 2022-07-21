Sweden and Belgium will go head-to-head at the Leigh Sports Village in Leigh, England in the 2022 UEFA Women’s Euro Quarter-Finals. Here you can find the kick-off time of this friendly soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For example, if you are in the US, tune in to fuboTV (free trial).
This will be their third overall meeting. Interestingly, it is the Swedish players who have emerged triumphant twice, with Belgium yet to win a game. Thus, no games have finished in a draw so far.
Their most recent game was played on October 28, 2009, and ended in a thrilling 4-1 Sweden victory. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time to determine which one of the two teams will go to the Semi-Finals.
Sweden vs Belgium: Kick-off Time
Australia: 5:00 AM (AEST)
Botswana: 9:00 PM
Cameroon: 8:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)
Ethiopia: 10:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Russia: 10:00 PM (MSK)
Rwanda: 9:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Sudan: 9:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
US: 3:00 PM (ET)
Zimbabwe: 9:00 PM
Sweden vs Belgium: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: Optus Sport
Botswana: W-Sport
Cameroon: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, W-Sport
Ethiopia: W-Sport
Germany: Das Erste, DAZN
Ghana: W-Sport, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
Ireland: BBC Two, RTE 2, RTE Player, BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer
Kenya: W-Sport
Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+
Nigeria: W-Sport, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
Portugal: RTP Play, Canal 11
Russia: Sportbox.ru, Match! Football 1, matchtv.ru
Rwanda: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, W-Sport
South Africa: W-Sport
Sudan: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, W-Sport
UK: BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web, BBC Two
US: fuboTV (free trial), TUDN.com, TUDN USA, ESPN2, TUDN App
Zimbabwe: W-Sport