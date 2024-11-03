NFL News: Chiefs help Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes with familiar weapons after another injury

The Kansas City Chiefs are arming Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes with familiar faces after an injury-marred start to the 2024 NFL season.

Injuries continue to put Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes to the test. Even though the Kansas City Chiefs are still the only undefeated team in the 2024 NFL season, the front office has had no option but to stay busy lately.

Shortly after Mahomes lamented Jody Fortson’s injury, Reid confirmed the loss of another weapon with Jared Wiley suffering a season-ending torn ACL on Friday. This situation forced the Chiefs to take action.

On Saturday, Kansas City announced the signing of tight end Peyton Hendershot from the practice squad to an active roster contract. A familiar face to boost the TE room, weakened with Fortson and Wiley’s recent injuries.

The 25-year-old, who joined the Chiefs via trade from the Dallas Cowboys in August, has been with the scout team after being waived with just one appearance on the Chiefs uniform.

Peyton Hendershot #89 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates a touchdown during the second half in the game against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium on November 24, 2022 in Arlington, Texas.

But apart from elevating this in-house option, the team turned to another familiar name by signing veteran TE Anthony Firkser to the practice squad. The 29-year-old was around Reid and Mahomes late in 2017, when he joined Kansas City’s practice squad. The Chiefs ended up waiving him in April 2018, with Firkser bouncing around the league only to make his way back to Arrowhead this season.

How many players do the Chiefs have on Injured Reserve?

With Wiley sidelined for the rest of the 2024 NFL season, the Chiefs currently have eight players on Injured Reserve. Reid and Mahomes are expected to recover some of these players soon, but others will spend significant time away.

Isiah Pacheco (RB) – Fibula injury, expected to resume practicing in 2-3 weeks.

Jared Wiley (TE) – Knee injury.

Jody Fortson (TE) – Torn ACL and meniscus.

Skyy Moore (WR) – Core-muscle injury.

Hollywood Brown (WR) – Shoulder injury.

Jaylen Watson (CB) – Lower leg injury.

Rashee Rice (WR) – LCL injury.

McKade Mettauer (G) – Knee injury.

The list shows the number of losses the team has suffered in offense, especially at wide receiver. This explains why, apart from landing star wideout DeAndre Hopkins, the Chiefs had to make more additions at WR.

Who are the healthy pass catchers for Mahomes on the Chiefs?

While the injury crisis is challenging, Reid and Mahomes still have interesting options for the passing game. Hopkins is without any doubt the biggest name at WR, with rookie Xavier Worthy also emerging as a reliable target in his first NFL season.

DeAndre Hopkins #8 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts as they play the Las Vegas Raiders in the third quarter at Allegiant Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The room is completed by Mecole Hardman, Justin Watson, and Montrell Washington, but Kansas City also has healthy pass catchers on the TE room , even if it was recently hurt with the aforementioned injuries.

With Travis Kelce leading the pack, Noah Gray’s participation has been on the rise. Hendershot is now serving as the No. 3 tight end on the 53-man roster. Not too much, but Mahomes still has options despite the string of injuries.