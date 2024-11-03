NFL News: Ravens' key defensive player returns after injury to help Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson and his Baltimore Ravens will face Week 9 of the NFL with the notable return of a key defensive player who could be crucial to the season's outcome.

Week 9 could definitively shape the path for the Baltimore Ravens this season in the NFL. Facing them are the Denver Broncos, who have a positive record and pose a tough challenge. The good news for Lamar Jackson and his team is that they anticipate the return of a key defensive player who missed last week’s game due to injury.

With the primary goal of extending their record to six wins and three losses, John Harbaugh‘s squad will host the always tough Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium, who also come in with an equal number of wins and losses.

The main news for the Baltimore team is the anticipated return of veteran cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who had to miss the last game against the Cleveland Browns due to a knee injury but will be available to face Sean Payton’s squad.

This was confirmed by NFL insider Ian Rapoport via his X account (formerly Twitter) @RapSheet: “Ravens All-Pro CB Marlon Humphrey, who missed last week with a knee injury, is expected to play today, source said. He will likely be on a pitch count, but he should be going.”

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) celebrates, after he intercepts a pass thrown by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024.

Humphrey’s presence against the Broncos will bolster a defense that struggled during their last matchup against the Browns, providing a significant boost to a team that will be looking to return to victory by any means necessary.

Humphrey and his numbers so far this season

After having to miss the last game, which ended in a loss to the Cleveland Browns, Humphrey’s presence on the field is undoubtedly crucial for the Ravens in terms of their statistics.

In seven games this season, the veteran CB has tallied four interceptions and defended eight passes. However, opposing quarterbacks are completing 65.1 percent of their passes when he is the closest defender in coverage.

While Humphrey is not expected to play every snap during the game, it will be crucial for head coach Harbaugh to have his starting cornerback on the field during key moments to maximize the team’s effectiveness in this situation.

What’s next for the Ravens after the Broncos?

In what will undoubtedly be a crucial matchup against the Broncos for their future, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens will face a series of games that will ultimately determine their standing this season:

vs Cincinnati Bengals, November 7th

vs Pittsburgh Steelers, November 17th

vs Los Angeles Chargers, November 25th

vs Philadelphia Eagles, December 1st

vs New York Giants, December 15th