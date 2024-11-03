Where to watch Inter vs Venezia live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 Serie A

Inter face Venezia in a Matchday 11 game of the 2024/2025 Serie A. Fans in the USA can catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options.

Inter and Venezia will face against each other for the Matchday 11 game of the 2024/2025 Serie A. The game will be accessible on major TV networks and streaming services, ensuring USA viewers don’t miss a moment of this highly anticipated matchup. Here’s a rundown of all the ways you can tune in.

[Watch Inter vs Venezia online for free in the US on Fubo]

Inter Milan are determined to keep pace with Serie A leaders Napoli, aiming to extend their winning run when they take on lowly Venezia. Fresh off a dominant 3-0 victory over Empoli and a thrilling 4-4 draw with Juventus, the Nerazzurri are looking to maintain momentum.

Their rivals will be Venezia, currently struggling at the bottom of the standings but narrowly out of the relegation zone, enter this matchup with renewed confidence following a hard-fought 3-2 win over Udinese. Though aware of the challenge, Venezia will be eager to add crucial points as they continue their fight for survival.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Inter vs Venezia match be played?

Inter face Venezia in the Matchday 11 of the 2024-2025 Serie A this Sunday, November 3. The showdown kicks off at 2:45 PM (ET).

Venezia’s Hans Nicolussi Caviglia celebrates with teammates

Advertisement

Inter vs Venezia: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch Inter vs Venezia in the USA

This 2024/2025 Serie A game between Inter and Venezia will be broadcast live in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: CBS Sports Golazo Network, Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video, FOX Deportes, DirecTV Stream.