Sweden will host Serbia at the Friends Arena in Solna for the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League. Check out here the kick-off time of this League B Group 4 matchup and how to watch or live stream it in your country. If you are in the US, tune in to fuboTV. If you live in Canada, you can watch it on DAZN.
Sweden currently rank in the 3rd place of this group, below Serbia. The team managed by Janne Andersson seeks a win at home in the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League. Sweden have a record of 1 win against Slovenia as visitors and 1 loss to Norway as hosts. The Blue and Yellow have scored 3 goals while conceded 2 times for both games.
Whereas Serbia are currently preparing themselves for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. The team managed by Dragan Stojković has a record of 1 win a 1 loss in the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations league. The Eagles are coming off strong after their 4-1 win against Slovenia at home. However, this will be the first away matchup for this tournament.
Sweden vs Serbia: Kick-Off Time
Australia: 4:45 AM (Friday)
Bahamas: 2:45 PM
Bangladesh: 0:45 AM (Friday)
Barbados: 2:45 PM
Belize: 12:45 PM
Botswana: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Brunei: 2:45 AM (Friday)
Burundi: 8:45 PM
Cameroon: 7:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)
Eswatini: 8:45 PM
Ethiopia: 9:45 PM
Fiji: 6:45 AM (Friday)
France: 8:45 PM
Gambia: 6:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 6:45 PM
Guyana: 2:45 PM
India: 0:15 AM (Friday)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 1:45 PM
Kenya: 9:45 PM
Lesotho: 8:45 PM
Liberia: 6:45 PM
Malawi: 8:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (Friday)
Malta: 8:45 PM
Mauritius: 10:45 PM
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Namibia: 8:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 6:45 AM (Friday)
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Pakistan: 11:45 PM
Papua New Guinea: 4:45 AM (Friday)
Philippines: 2:45 AM (Friday)
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Rwanda: 8:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
Sierra Leone: 6:45 PM
Singapore: 2:45 AM (Friday)
Solomon Islands: 5:45 AM (Friday)
South Africa: 8:45 PM
South Sudan: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sri Lanka: 0:15 AM (Friday)
Sudan: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Tanzania: 9:45 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 2:45 PM
Uganda: 9:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Zambia: 8:45 PM
Zimbabwe: 8:45 PM
Sweden vs Serbia: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: Optus Sport
Botswana: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Brazil: GUIGO, Now NET, Claro, ESPN, Star+
Burundi: SuperSport GOtv Football
Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv Football
Canada: fuboTV, DAZN
Ethiopia: SuperSport GOtv Football
Gambia: SuperSport GOtv Football
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football
Ireland: Premier Player HD
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football
Lesotho: SuperSport GOtv Football
Liberia: SuperSport GOtv Football
Malawi: SuperSport GOtv Football
Mauritius: SuperSport GOtv Football
Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Namibia: SuperSport GOtv Football
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football
Portugal: Match Player, Sport TV4, Sport TV Multiscreen
Rwanda: SuperSport GOtv Football
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P, RTS 1
Sierra Leone: SuperSport GOtv Football
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv App, SuperSport Football
Sudan: SuperSport GOtv Football
Sweden: TV6 Sweden, Viaplay Sweden
Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv Football
Uganda: SuperSport GOtv Football
UK: Premier Player HD
United States: fuboTV, ViX
Zambia: SuperSport GOtv Football
Zimbabwe: SuperSport GOtv Football
