Sweden will play against Serbia for the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League. Check out how and where to watch or stream live this game in different parts of the world.

Sweden will host Serbia at the Friends Arena in Solna for the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League. Check out here the kick-off time of this League B Group 4 matchup and how to watch or live stream it in your country. If you are in the US, tune in to fuboTV. If you live in Canada, you can watch it on DAZN.

Sweden currently rank in the 3rd place of this group, below Serbia. The team managed by Janne Andersson seeks a win at home in the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League. Sweden have a record of 1 win against Slovenia as visitors and 1 loss to Norway as hosts. The Blue and Yellow have scored 3 goals while conceded 2 times for both games.

Whereas Serbia are currently preparing themselves for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. The team managed by Dragan Stojković has a record of 1 win a 1 loss in the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations league. The Eagles are coming off strong after their 4-1 win against Slovenia at home. However, this will be the first away matchup for this tournament.

Sweden vs Serbia: Kick-Off Time

Australia: 4:45 AM (Friday)

Bahamas: 2:45 PM

Bangladesh: 0:45 AM (Friday)

Barbados: 2:45 PM

Belize: 12:45 PM

Botswana: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Brunei: 2:45 AM (Friday)

Burundi: 8:45 PM

Cameroon: 7:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)

Eswatini: 8:45 PM

Ethiopia: 9:45 PM

Fiji: 6:45 AM (Friday)

France: 8:45 PM

Gambia: 6:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Guyana: 2:45 PM

India: 0:15 AM (Friday)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Lesotho: 8:45 PM

Liberia: 6:45 PM

Malawi: 8:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (Friday)

Malta: 8:45 PM

Mauritius: 10:45 PM

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Namibia: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 6:45 AM (Friday)

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Pakistan: 11:45 PM

Papua New Guinea: 4:45 AM (Friday)

Philippines: 2:45 AM (Friday)

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Rwanda: 8:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Sierra Leone: 6:45 PM

Singapore: 2:45 AM (Friday)

Solomon Islands: 5:45 AM (Friday)

South Africa: 8:45 PM

South Sudan: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sri Lanka: 0:15 AM (Friday)

Sudan: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Tanzania: 9:45 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 2:45 PM

Uganda: 9:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Zambia: 8:45 PM

Zimbabwe: 8:45 PM

Sweden vs Serbia: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Optus Sport

Botswana: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Brazil: GUIGO, Now NET, Claro, ESPN, Star+

Burundi: SuperSport GOtv Football

Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv Football

Canada: fuboTV, DAZN

Ethiopia: SuperSport GOtv Football

Gambia: SuperSport GOtv Football

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football

Ireland: Premier Player HD

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football

Lesotho: SuperSport GOtv Football

Liberia: SuperSport GOtv Football

Malawi: SuperSport GOtv Football

Mauritius: SuperSport GOtv Football

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Namibia: SuperSport GOtv Football

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football

Portugal: Match Player, Sport TV4, Sport TV Multiscreen

Rwanda: SuperSport GOtv Football

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P, RTS 1

Sierra Leone: SuperSport GOtv Football

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv App, SuperSport Football

Sudan: SuperSport GOtv Football

Sweden: TV6 Sweden, Viaplay Sweden

Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv Football

Uganda: SuperSport GOtv Football

UK: Premier Player HD

United States: fuboTV, ViX

Zambia: SuperSport GOtv Football

Zimbabwe: SuperSport GOtv Football

How to watch Sweden vs Serbia anywhere

If you want to watch the match between Germany and England for the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League but it is not broadcasted in your country, an alternative is to use the Atlas VPN.