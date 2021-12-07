Talleres and Boca Juniors will face each other to define who will be the champion of this 2021 edition of the Argentine Cup. Here, check out the match preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch the game in the US.

The 2021 edition of the Argentine Cup will come to an end when this Wednesday, December 8, Talleres de Córdoba will face Boca Juniors to determine which of the two will be the champion. A game that promises to be quite attractive with two of the teams that have obtained the best results this season. Here, you will find everything you need to know about this game, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds. The game will be broadcast on Fubo TV (free trial).

On one side, there will be a Boca Juniors whose performance in recent games have not been the best: two draws against Newell’s and Arsenal (two of the weakest teams of the season), and defeat in the derby against Independiente. Sebastián Battaglia, Boca's coach, will then seek to end the year with a better face.

Regarding Talleres, they are faced with a unique opportunity in their history: they could never win a tournament locally (although they have an international title). The Cordoba team is in very good shape for the final commitment: it was the only team that fought the league title against River Plate (finally champion). It is a solid team and without a doubt Boca will not have it easy against the "T".

Talleres vs Boca Juniors: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Time: 7:10 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Madre de Ciudades, Santiago del Estero, Argentina

Talleres vs Boca Juniors: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:10 PM

CT: 6:10 PM

MT: 5:10 PM

PT: 4:10 PM

Talleres vs Boca: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Talleres and Boca Juniors have met 53 times with 12 victories for the "T", 19 draws and 22 victories for the "xeneizes": their last confrontation took place on August 1st of this year for the Argentine League, where Talleres as local equaled goalless against the team that is originally from La Boca.

These latter are one of the top winners of the Argentine Cup: they were champions 3 times (1969; 2011-12 and 2014-15). If they win, this would be their fourth Argentine Cup, which would make them the top winner of this championship, above their eternal rival, River Plate, who was also the winner of 3 editions (2015-16; 2016-17; 2018-19).

On the other hand, Talleres have a unique opportunity in their history: be a champion at the local level. They already are internationally. In 1999 they won the Conmebol Cup, a competition that currently does not exist, but is also recognized by the soccer regulatory body in South America. In 1977 the "T" was very close to achieving the local championship (former Argentine National Tournament), but it escaped at the end despite having 3 more players in the field. Of course, the "albiazul" will try to make the story different this time.

How to watch or live stream Talleres vs Boca in the US

The match between Talleres and Boca will be broadcast in the US on Fubo TV (free trial). Other options: TyC Sports International, Fanatiz.

Talleres vs Boca Juniors: Predictions and Odds

Boca is the favorite for this match according to Fanduel. These are the odds: Boca -105 odds, while Talleres have +310. A tie would finish in a +195 payout.

Fanduel Talleres +310 Tie +195 Boca Juniors -105

*Odds by Fanduel