Mexican national team star and Monterrey winger Jesus ‘Tecatito’ Corona was arrested by Mexican police for drunk driving in San Pedro Garza García, part of the Monterrey’s Metropolitan area.



Reports out of Mexico indicate that the one-time FC Porto star failed his alcohol test in the early hours of Wednesday and was placed in police custody.



Monterrey wasted little time setting an example as they sanctioned their star player as the club issued a statement stating, Corona was sanctioned for “acts that contravene the internal regulations and the code of ethics”.



Details of arrest of ‘Tecatito’ Corona



Corona is reported to have spent the night in jail while the police did the proper paperwork. The Mexican national team star must report for preseason on December 17th where the matter will most likely be closed by that time.



‘Tecatito’ Corona returned to Liga MX this season after an uneventful stint in Sevilla of La Liga. Corona, who was labeled a big star for Monterrey, produced only 3 assists in 9 regular season games for Los Rayados.



Corona has an injury to his knee which has him in doubt to play the entire 2024 Clausura campaign.