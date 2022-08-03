When Manchester United played Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, Cristiano Ronaldo was given his first pre-season minutes. However, after being substituted 45 minutes in, the veteran was seen leaving the stadium. Now, the Red Devils' coach Erik ten Hag has spoken in on the subject.

After missing Manchester United's pre-season trips to Australia and Thailand, Cristiano Ronaldo made his debut appearance under Erik ten Hag. Amad Diallo came in in the second half to replace the 37-year-old veteran, who had played just 45 minutes against Rayo Vallecano.

Even though the game had not yet concluded, Ronaldo left the Theatre of Dreams right after his substitution, indicating that he was not thrilled with this decision. The forward signed autographs for a small group of fans waiting outside the stadium for the team to leave, who had already gathered near the exit.

Thus, his first pre-season appearance ended and was seen exiting the stadium before the finish of the game with defender Diogo Dalot, who did not play. When the pair showed there earlier than expected, the area was usually crowded with fans, so it was no surprise that they were shocked to see them there.

Erik Ten Hag slams Cristiano Ronaldo after Rayo Vallecano's early exit

In spite of not even meeting too often this summer, CR7's relationship with Erik ten Hag is reportedly at an all-time low. After Manchester United's goalless draw at home to the Spanish side last Sunday, Erik ten Hag took to the media to criticize the seasoned ace for departing Old Trafford before the game was over.

The manager called it 'inappropriate' because Ronaldo left early, and it's believed that numerous other players did as well. Before the final whistle, Ronaldo and Diogo Dalot were seen together outside the stadium.

“I certainly don’t condone this. This is unacceptable. For everyone. We are a team and you have to stay until the end”, the Dutch boss told media outlets AD and Viaplay.

Even though the Red Devils had previously ruled out any issues with their main star leaving earlier, the statements made by Ten Hag contradict it. It also implies that the new United manager is having trouble with the current transfer drama of the Portuguese superstar. In response to the Daily Mail's request for comment on the forward early departure from Old Trafford, Manchester United said they had 'no problem' with the decision.