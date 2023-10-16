The Argentine star who has more goals than Haaland, Mbappe and Bellingham this season

The 2023-24 European season is well underway and fans are already starting to notice which players deserve their attention. Jude Bellingham‘s prolific start at Real Madrid has been a revelation, while the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland continue to impress.

The Englishman, who moved to the Spanish capital from Borussia Dortmund in the summer, has surprisingly become Los Blancos’ top scorer above the likes of Vinicius Junior or Rodrygo, among others.

The Norwegian striker has been less ruthless than last term, but he still found the net on several occasions for Manchester City. The French star, meanwhile, continued to prove his worth at PSG. But an Argentine star has been even better than them so far.

Lautaro Martinez has more league goals than Bellingham, Haaland and Mbappe in 2023-24

Lautaro Martinez is enjoying a wonderful start to the Serie A campaign, having scored 10 goals after only eight rounds. He’s four goals ahead of Victor Osimhen, who was the face of Napoli’s Scudetto last season.

The 26-year-old, who was part of Argentina’s World Cup winning squad at Qatar 2022, has more league goals than Bellingham, Haaland, and Mbappe in their respective competitions.

Martinez has blossomed into one of the world’s best strikers since joining Inter Milan from Argentine side Racing Club for €25 million in the summer of 2018. He’s been La Albiceleste‘s most valuable player for a while now, having surpassed Lionel Messi’s market value last year.

According to the latest Transfermarkt update, Lautaro is by far the most expensive player in the Argentine national team roster with a price tag of €100 million. He drew interest from other European giants in the past, but he stayed committed to the Nerazzurri, where he’s a captain.

Serhou Guirassy, the top scorer in the top 5 European leagues

However, the most prolific player in the top five European leagues right now is Serhou Guirassy. The Stuttgart sensation boasts 13 goals in just seven Bundesliga matches, which explains why his club is in second place only one point behind Bayer Leverkusen.

The Guinea international joined the German Club from Rennes for just €9 million in the summer. Though he netted 25 goals in 81 appearances for the French side, his incredible start to life in the Bundesliga has taken everyone by surprise.

The top scorers in each of the top 5 European leagues