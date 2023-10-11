France Football has announced 30 nominees for the 2023 Ballon d’Or, but it’s safe to say the race will be between Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland, and Kylian Mbappe. While the Argentine star won the last World Cup, the Norwegian striker helped Manchester City secure the treble, whereas the PSG star received the Golden Boot at Qatar 2022.

However, there’s not a clear favorite to win the award right now. Many argue it should be Messi, but others believe Haaland also made a strong case. Mbappe, however, doesn’t seem to have so many votes.

Christophe Dugarry, for instance, believes his fellow countryman doesn’t stand a chance against Messi and Haaland. The former World Cup winner with France in 1998 thinks Mbappe didn’t win enough titles last season to deserve the prize.

Christophe Dugarry believes Mbappe doesn’t deserve 2023 Ballon d’Or

“Today, to put my foot down, I would not give it to Mbappe, as strong as he is,” Dugarry told RMC Sport. “I would give it to someone who has won titles, it would be either Messi, but rather to Haaland.”

Dugarry added that the 24-year-old is not scoring nor playing very well at the moment, but that other people in France don’t say it because they’re afraid of offending somebody. Besides, he added that no one cares about this award.

Messi is in contention for his eighth Ballon d’Or thanks to a memorable performance in the 2022 World Cup, scoring seven goals in as many games to help Argentina win the trophy after 36 years. Leo’s level at Paris Saint-Germain wasn’t that great, but his historic feat in Qatar may be enough to get the upper hand.

Haaland, on the other hand, has played a pivotal role in City’s treble (Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup), scoring an impressive 52 goals in 53 games across all competitions. The Norwegian made an immediate impact in England, helping Pep Guardiola win his first continental title after seven years in Manchester.

Mbappe also put up incredible numbers last season, recording 41 goals and 10 assists in 43 appearances for PSG. He also finished as top scorer in the last World Cup with eight goals, including a hat-trick in the final. But unlike Messi and Haaland, he celebrated only one trophy – the Ligue 1 title.

Who are the 30 nominees for the 2023 Ballon d’Or?

Josko Gvardiol (Leipzig / Manchester City) Andre Onana (Inter Milan / Manchester United) Karim Benzema (Real Madrid / Al-Ittihad) Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich) Randal Kolo Muani (Frankfurt / PSG) Jude Bellingham (Dortmund / Real Madrid) Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa) Ruben Dias (Manchester City) Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan) Yassine Bounou (Sevilla / Al-Hilal) Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) Martin Odegaard (Arsenal) Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan) Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli) Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) Kim Min-Jae (Napoli / Bayern Munich) Luka Modric (Real Madrid) Julian Alvarez (Manchester City) Victor Osimhen (Napoli) Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City / Barcelona) Rodri (Manchester City) Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid) Harry Kane (Tottenham / Bayern Munich) Kylian Mbappe (PSG) Erling Haaland (Manchester City) Lionel Messi (PSG / Inter Miami)

When is the 2023 Ballon d’Or ceremony?

The 2023 Ballon d’Or winner will be announced on Monday, October 30 in a gala at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, France.