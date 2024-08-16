Trending topics:
Lionel Scaloni would call four youth players to join Lionel Messi, Argentina in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Head coach Lionel Scaloni is eyeing new talent to bolster Argentina's squad alongside Lionel Messi for the upcoming 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

Lionel Scaloni, Head Coach of Argentina gestures during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 quarter-final match
© Logan Riely/Getty ImagesLionel Scaloni, Head Coach of Argentina gestures during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 quarter-final match

By Gianni Taina

As Lionel Scaloni prepares to announce the next roster for Argentina’s national team, the focus is on the two crucial CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying matches: a home game against Chile and an away fixture against Colombia. The team led by Lionel Messi could be joined by four new young players who were not in the last Copa America.

While the reigning Copa America champions await Lionel Messi’s recovery from the injury he sustained during the final, the coaching staff is closely monitoring four young players who have a shot at making the squad.

According to reports from TyC Sports, Thiago Almada, who recently made a move to Botafogo, Facundo Buonanotte, now with Leicester City, Matias Soule, who joined AS Roma, and Equi Fernandez, set to play in Saudi Arabia with Al-Qadsiah, are all under consideration for a call-up.

Scaloni will be carefully assessing these young prospects’ performances leading up to the official squad announcement for the qualifiers against Chile and Colombia. These new faces could join the ranks of players like Valentin Carboni and Alejandro Garnacho, who were integral in Argentina’s recent continental triumph in the United States.

Lionel Scaloni coach of Argentina

CONMEBOL Qualifying Standings

This are the CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup Qualifiers standings

PositionTeamMPWDLGDPTS
1Argentina6501615
2Uruguay6411813
3Colombia6330312
4Venezuela623139
5Ecuador632128
6Brazil621317
7Paraguay6123-25
8Chile6123-45
9Bolivia6105-103
10Peru6024-72
gianni taina
Gianni Taina

Gianni Taina is a bilingual journalist, fluent in English and Spanish, specializing in soccer, the NBA, and tennis. He began his professional career in 2020 with Mundo Deportivo US, where he made his initial strides as a writer. Gianni has covered major sports events such as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the NBA Finals, and Grand Slam tournaments like Roland Garros. His ability to report on real-time events and write under pressure has established him as a valuable member of a top-tier team of journalists. In 2024, he joined Bolavip US, where he covers a wide range of sports, including European soccer, MLS, and the NBA. Gianni earned his degree in Communication from Deportea in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

