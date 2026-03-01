Lionel Messi gets close to 900 career goals with brace vs Orlando City: How many does he need to tie Cristiano Ronaldo?

Lionel Messi secured an important victory in MLS Matchday 2 at the Florida Derby against Orlando City, scoring a brace to help Inter Miami to a 4-2 win. With that performance, Messi moved very close to 900 career goals, raising the question: how many does he need to catch Cristiano Ronaldo?

With the two goals, Messi reached 898 career goals, including a spectacular free kick for the fourth goal, putting Inter Miami in control and cementing his impact on the match.

Messi now trails Cristiano Ronaldo by 67 goals. Ronaldo failed to extend his own scoring record in his latest match against Al Fayha from the penalty spot, but they are still proving that both players, despite their age, continue to perform at the highest level.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cristiano is 35 goals away from reaching a historic milestone of 1,000 career goals. With remaining matches for Al Nassr and Portugal, he appears on track to reach that unprecedented mark.

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami.

Advertisement

How many goals does Messi need to reach 1,000?

Messi currently sits at 898 career goals, putting him 102 goals shy of 1,000. With his contract extension at Inter Miami through 2028, it seems possible that he could achieve this remarkable milestone.

Advertisement

see also Lamine Yamal scores first Barcelona hat-trick at 18: How old was Lionel Messi when he got his first?

Messi’s brace at the Florida Derby

Messi’s first goal came at a crucial moment as Inter Miami pushed for an equalizer in the second half. After receiving a well-placed pass from Telasco Segovia, he created space in the box and fired a precise shot into the net, shifting the momentum and igniting Inter Miami’s comeback.

Advertisement

His second goal came from a stunning free kick late in the match, moments after drawing a foul. Messi curled a perfectly placed strike that left the goalkeeper with no chance, sealing the comeback and capping a decisive performance for Inter Miami against Orlando City.