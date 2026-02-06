Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami could add more players following Javier Mascherano’s latest statement

Lionel Messi‘s Inter Miami are preparing for a grueling season where they must defend their MLS Cup title while competing in multiple international tournaments. To meet these demands, the club has been remarkably active during the transfer window, yet the door remains open for further reinforcements according to manager Javier Mascherano.

This window has been the busiest in the franchise’s history. Between fresh faces and key re-signings, the club have announced ten arrivals so far. However, Inter Miami could still add more talent, with reports suggesting they are working to bring back Baltasar Rodriguez from Racing Club.

Mascherano himself confirmed that the front office are still scouring the market. “We are not done with the transfer window because this one is longer than the others, and we are always looking to add people who can contribute and improve what we have,” Mascherano told reporters before the team traveled to Ecuador for their final South American friendly against Barcelona SC.

For the 2026 campaign, Inter Miami have bolstered their ranks with German Berterame, Luis Barraza, David Ayala, Dayne St. Clair, Micael, Sergio Reguilón, Facundo Mura, and Daniel Pinter. Additionally, Tadeo Allende and Rocco Rios Novo have returned to Florida on permanent deals after their initial loan spells expired at the end of last season.

Mascherano about Inter Miami’s transfer market

Following their historic first MLS Cup triumph, Inter Miami faced significant departures as legends Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba officially retired from professional soccer. To fill those voids, the club have brought in David Ayala and Sergio Reguilon.

Mascherano expressed his satisfaction with how the franchise have navigated these high-profile exits. “I am pleased. It’s never easy in a system like MLS when you are the champions and important players leave. It is never easy to replace them,” the manager noted.

“The club have been agile and intelligent in the search for players and opportunities, such as Dayne St. Clair, who was a free agent, or Facu Mura. In other situations, these players would have cost us a lot of money and we wouldn’t have been able to bring them in. We found solutions,” Mascherano explained.

The MLS primary transfer window remains open until March 26, giving Inter Miami over a month to finalize the roster. Given Mascherano’s recent comments, it is highly likely the Herons are not done making moves just yet.