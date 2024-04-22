Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez went with their wives to the Bresh Fiesta in Miami and partied with influencers and streamers.

Even the GOAT needs a night off, and Lionel Messi and his best buddy Luis Suarezwere with their wives Antonela Roccuzzo and Sofia Balbi at the famed Bresh Fiesta in Miami. When Messi walked into the festival those in attendance went crazy at the sight of the best soccer player in history.

Messi did his part to earn a party and a night on the town with a two-goal performance for his club Inter Miami in their 3-1 win over Nashville SC. Inter Miami are currently in first place in MLS and are on top of the Supporters Shield standings.

Luis Suarez has also earned his night out with his wife as the Uruguayan has been one of the club’s top scorers despite concerns over his nagging knee issues.

Messi parties in Miami

Videos have surfaced of Messi dancing to the music next to Roccuzzo and having a drink in his hand. Messi looked relaxed and enjoying himself. Messi was not alone as Luis Suarez was also there with wife Sofia Balbi and the four were photographed by many photographers.

The fiesta is said to be “The greatest happiness in the world, having you in our home.”, and continues to mark a new lease on life for Messi and his family as the Argentine continues to play the sport he loves, while now enjoying the perks of being the GOAT.

Other famous streamers like Ibai and Juan Guarnizo were also there and a video captured Messi dancing to the music Quevedo and Bizarrap.