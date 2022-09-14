On Tuesday, Barcelona were defeated by Bayern by a score of 2-0 on the second matchday of the UEFA Champions League Group Stage. The Blaugrana may have won the battle for Lewandowski, but this setback reveals that the gap between the two sides is still wide. Here, check out what Xavi thinks it is.

Barcelona's 2022-23 Champions League campaign has started off poorly as they lost 2-0 to Bayern in the first of their two clashes of the year in Group C. Both clubs had entered this week's match locked atop with three points each after the first two games; nevertheless, the 8-2 loss in the Quarter-Final in Lisbon in 2020 is still fresh in everyone's minds.

On the other hand, last season, the Spaniards were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League Group Stage after a 3-0 loss in Munich. In their six trips to Germany, they have never beaten the German opposition, drawing twice and losing four times for a 14-4 overall record.

The Blaugrana ended up being wasteful in their attempts to take anything away from the Allianz Arena, with Robert Lewandowski's much-anticipated return marked by an uncommon lack of efficiency in front of goal. At the outset of the second half, the Bavarians capitalized on their opponents' wastefulness by scoring twice in short succession on goals by Lucas Hernandez and Leroy Sane.

The one key difference between Barcelona and Bayern as per Xavi

Despite Barcelona's promising start to the season, the club's supporters and board of directors will soon be demanding victories. Xavi understands the psychological significance of winning games against strong opponents, which likely adds to his sense of helplessness in these situations. Similarly, he understands that his side was well-prepared, but that the execution was lacking.

“The difference between us and Bayern is that they don’t forgive in front of goal. The result is not a reflection of the entire match. But this is the Champions League. If you miss chances, you will end up paying that. We messed up. This defeat is a step backwards,” Xavi stated after the game.

"I think we were better in many ways, we matched them physically, we dominated the ball. But you can't let them off that much. The feeling is that you dominate, but you lose. Learning is hard. I'm angry. Angry and proud too. We were better, but this is about winning. They are already built [as a team] and we're in the process. We have to improve.